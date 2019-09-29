Hunters branch support for a Pocklington family

A special presentation was recently made at the Pocklington branch of Hunters Estate Agents.

The presentation was made to the Shepherdson family from Pocklington to provide speech therapy for their youngest daughter Izzy, and an iPad mini to help with communication for their other daughter Josie.

It was made by Karen Armitage, franchise owner of Hunters Pocklington, and John Waterhouse – one of the founding directors of Hunters Property Group and chairman of the Nikki Waterhouse Trust.

Karen said: “I am delighted to see a family local to us in Pocklington benefiting from the excellent work the trust continues to achieve, and I am very proud to be involved”

“Claire has battled with cancer for the last three years and thankfully seems to be over the worst now, but with two disabled daughters to cope with it’s not been easy.

“Both girls are very dependent on parents and carers and need constant attention.

“They are also supported by close friend and carer Emma Hoop who was also present.”

The Nikki Waterhouse Trust was set up in memory of John’s daughter Nikki who was a much-loved colleague at Hunters and was sadly taken from us at the age of 32 following tragic circumstances.

The charity supports children and their families in times of need and has helped fund several initiatives and community projects around the UK. Many Hunters franchisees donate monthly to the trust and there have been many large scale events organised.