Hunt for ceramic leaves in Fangfoss park

For the last couple of years Gerry Grant has created ceramic Christmas Trees decorations for people to find at Jubilee Park in Fangfoss during December.

If found, they can be taken home and used to hang on the Christmas Tree.

This year Gerry and Lyn at Fangfoss Pottery have made a number of “Autumn leaves” which they will be hanging in the park for people to find.

Lyn said: “The ceramic leaves were created by impressing real leaves into slabs of clay. This has left all the veins and marks from the original leaves. We have fired and glazed them in autumnal colours – from greens, yellows and oranges through to reds and browns.

“We have made about 100, which will be hung up over the month of December for people to find. We hope visitors will enjoy their visit to our lovely Park.”