Humberside firefighters attended hundreds more fires last year, figures reveal.

The Fire Brigades Union has warned that services are under pressure, and voiced concern that “massive cuts” have led to a significant increase in fires across England.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service was called out to 4,471 fires in 2018-19, Home Office figures show.

That’s an increase of 9% compared to the previous 12 months, when 4,097 were reported.

The overall number of callouts in Humberside also increased slightly, with firefighters responding to more false alarms and non-fire incidents, such as road traffic accidents.

The FBU accused the Government of being “utterly complacent about fire safety for years”, and said firefighters were responding to more incidents with fewer resources.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “Shamefully, firefighters are being thanked for their efforts this year with yet another real-terms pay cut. We are deeply concerned that, after massive cuts to fire safety officers and years of fire safety deregulation, there has been a significant increase in fires in England.

“We have warned of the impact of climate change on fire for the last decade, but the Government has failed to listen.”

Kate Lee, shadow minister for fire services, said the latest figures show the Government’s policy is “based on a complete falsehood”.

She said: “Previously, they have attempted to justify cuts to the numbers of firefighters and fire stations on the grounds that callouts and fires were declining, but numbers have been rising for years.”

The Home Office attributed the increase in fires to the hot summer in 2018.

A spokesperson said: “We are grateful for the continued tireless efforts of firefighters across the country.”