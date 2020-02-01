Humberside firefighters attend thousands of medical emergencies

Firefighters in Humberside attended thousands of medical emergencies last year – a huge increase since 2010.

The Fire Brigades Union says the rise in medical responses is typical of the additional pressures being put on firefighters, and that they should not be asked to play the part of doctors or paramedics.

The Humberside Fire and Rescue Service recorded 2,930 non fire-related medical incidents in 2018-19, according to the latest Home Office statistics. This was up from just 51 in 2010-11, the earliest period for which data is available.

The increase mirrors that across England, where fire crews were called to 19,900 such cases last year – a 77% increase from eight years previously.

The Fire Brigades Union withdrew from the scheme in 2017, but fire services are still responding to far more medical incidents than before it began.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said any increase to firefighters’ workloads should include a ‘significant’ increase in their pay, along with appropriate training.

He said: “While there may be occasions when firefighters are required to attend medical emergencies, they are not doctors, paramedics, nurses, or social carers – and nor should they be.”

A Home Office spokesman said the rise in the number of medical incidents attended by fire crews coincided with the introduction of the emergency medical response trials.

He added: “The Fire Brigades Union has since instructed their members to withdraw from the trials and as a result, some of this work has now stopped.”