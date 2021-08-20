Hull Fair gets the go-ahead in October following last year’s cancellation

With all Coronavirus restrictions, including those on large gatherings, removed by the Government, the Hull Fair is permitted to go ahead.

The fair was cancelled in 2020 for the first time in decades, due to the global pandemic.

Now, with all Coronavirus restrictions, including those on large gatherings, removed by the Government, the event is permitted to go ahead.

The fair will have the usual exciting array of rides and attractions on offer.

Children’s rides will include fun houses, helter skelters and mini versions of roller coasters and waltzers. For adults and families there will be traditional favourites like dodgems and big wheels as well as a variety of faster and higher rides offering extra thrills and spills and views over the fairground and the city. There will also be the usual stalls packed with food, treats, games and toys.

Councillor Daren Hale, Leader of Hull City Council said: “Hull Fair, along with all the city’s major events, was sorely missed last year so we’re delighted that it is able to return in 2021.

“I know we will all be looking forward to experiencing the exciting atmosphere and those familiar sights, sounds and smells.

“While the national changes to restrictions have made it possible for the fair to go ahead, we should remember Coronavirus is still in circulation and we should take the same precautions we do day-to-day.