Housebuilding staff raise £6,000 for mental health charity after tackling Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

An intrepid team of sales, site and office-based staff from Linden Homes and Bovis Homes put their best foot forward to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

An incredible £6,085 was raised for mental health charity MIND – to add to the almost £87,000 already raised so far this year for the company’s chosen charity of 2021.

John said: “A massive thanks to all that participated, there were some tough climbs along the way, but our enthusiastic group was determined to get to the end to complete the challenge. There was some real displays of camaraderie and I think that taking part for such a great cause was huge motivation.”