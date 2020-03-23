Housebuilder’s community fund focuses on supporting over-70s

A housebuilder which has given monthly donations to community groups for the past five years has announced that the scheme is to solely help the over-70s for the foreseeable future.

Persimmon Homes Yorkshire launched Community Champions with a view to helping community groups, charities and good causes across North and East Yorkshire with two donations of up to £1,000 made locally every month.

However, as the nation starts to feel the effect of the Covid-19 outbreak, the housebuilder feels that, at the moment, elderly communities are in the most need of support.

Scott Waters, Deputy Managing Director at Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “We have always believed in supporting the communities where we build and we hope people understand our desire now to specifically support the over-70s at this time.”

The change of direction will come into effect from April, with the donations going to groups that work with and support the over-70s. This will continue until further notice.

To apply to Community Champions, visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity