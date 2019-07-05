Housebuilder’s cash boost for Market Weighton Community Hall

Market Weighton’s much-loved community hall has received a donation from homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire.

The �500 donation will help fund improvements to Market Weighton Community Hall's car park.

Frank Townshend, booking clerk and deputy chairman at Market Weighton Community Hall, said: “The community hall is grateful to receive this boost to support our facilities.

“We would like to thank Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire for taking such a kind interest in the local community.

“Many people will benefit from the new and improved hall and we look forward to continuing the development of our projects for many months to come.”

Ross Clarkson, sales director for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We value being part of a tight-knit community, such as Market Weighton, and while we are building at Foxley Meadows we are always looking for ways to integrate ourselves into the local area.”