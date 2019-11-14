House prices rise across the East Riding

House prices increased in the East Riding in September, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 3.6% annual growth .

The average the East Riding of Yorkshire house price in September was £185,056, Land Registry figures show – a 1.4% increase on August.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across Yorkshire and The Humber, where prices decreased 0.1%.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the East Riding rose by £6,500 – putting the area fifth among Yorkshire and The Humber’s 21 local authorities for annual growth.

Owners of flats saw the biggest improvement in property prices in the East Riding of Yorkshire in September – they increased 1.6%, to £99,931 on average.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 1.4% monthly; up 3.7% annually; £270,379 average

Semi-detached: up 1.4% monthly; up 3.7% annually; £171,441 average

Terraced: up 1.5% monthly; up 3.6% annually; £138,255 average