House prices in East Riding increased in November as annual growth hits 1.7%

House prices increased in the East Riding of Yorkshire in November, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 1.7% annual growth .

The average the East Riding house price in November was £183,237, Land Registry figures show – a 1% increase on October.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across Yorkshire and The Humber, where prices decreased 1.0% , and the East Riding outperformed the 0.4% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the East Riding rose by £3,100 – putting the area 11th among Yorkshire and The Humber’s 21 local authorities for annual growth

Winners and Losers

Owners of flats saw the biggest improvement in property prices in the East Riding in November – they increased 1.3%, to £98,509 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 0.4%.

Other types of property:

Detached: up 1% monthly; up 1.9% annually; £268,197 average

Semi-detached: up 1.1% monthly; up 2% annually; £170,131 average

Terraced: up 0.6% monthly; up 1.4% annually; £136,236 average

First-time buyers in the East Riding of Yorkshire spent an average of £ 151,300 on their property – £2,200 more than a year ago.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £ 205,200 on average in November – 35.6% more than first-time buyers.