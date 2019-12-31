Hospice to celebrate landmark anniversary

St Leonard’s Hospice, which has a fundraising group in Pocklington, is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Although the building work was completed on the Hospice In-patient Unit in September 1984, the first ever Hospice In-patient was admitted on February 11, 1985.

There are many exciting plans to celebrate the milestone which the hospice will be revealing in the coming weeks, but the most notable is an anniversary thanksgiving service at York Minster on Sunday, May 14 at 4pm.

Chief executive of the hospice Emma Johnson said: “The start of a New Year is often a time to reflect, but also to look ahead, and this is particularly pertinent for us at St Leonard’s as we enter our 35th year of caring for local people.

“We have done a lot of work in 2019 to develop our vision for the future and ensure we are fit for the next 35 years.”