Hospice looking to attract shop volunteers

The St Leonard’s Hospice charity shop in Pocklington is looking for volunteers and is appealing for anyone interested in volunteering to get in touch.

The hospice has 13 shops across York and in surrounding areas, including the shop in Pocklington, that contribute nearly half a million pounds towards patient care at the Hospice every year.

Helen Moreton, retail manager at St Leonard’s Hospice said: “Our retail roles are exciting and varied, and involve everything from delivering excellent customer service to operating the till system, signing supporters up for Gift Aid and sorting stock ready for sale.”

Email retail@stleonardshospice.nhs.uk or call on 01904 788777 for details.