Holme youngsters tackle 5k walk to raise money for village resident’s medical fees

Elbee and Tristan are tackling a 5k challenge for Chris Laycock, who was recently diagnosed with two brain tumours.

A JustGiving page has been set up so people can donate to their cause.

The children set a target of £1,000 and were closing in on the amount ahead of the walk.

They had accrued £925 thanks to the generosity of 29 supporters.

A spokesperson said: “Tristan and Elbee aren’t known for their love of walking… much preferring buzzing around on their quads or bouncing on the trampoline but they really want to help and a 5k walk, run, roll, however they complete it, is the challenge they have set.”

Mr Laycock is a close friend to Tristan and his family.

Upon explaining to Elbee that he needs lots of money to pay for important medicine in Germany which will hopefully make him feel better she wanted to help.

Agnetha Dobson, Elbee’s mum, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of Elbee and Tristan for taking on this challenge.

“They are both such kind and caring children.

“Her first idea was offering her Calpol which I explained wouldn’t quite do the job this time unfortunately, so I suggested this challenge.

“She is beaming with every donation that is received knowing she is helping, she is looking forward to the challenge on Saturday, carefully planning her snacks for the walk.”

Nicki Burridge-Todd, Tristan’s mum, said: “Chris is an outstanding chap. He is Yorkshire through and through. He has a smile for everyone! He is keeping his spirits up with his dark sense of humour. He has named his tumours Bill and Ted as they are taking him on an excellent adventure!”

Go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/elbeeandtristans5k to support the duo.

Mr Laycock has also set up a GoFundMe page to raise the £100,000 needed for the life-saving operation in Germany.