Holme on Spalding Moor village hall to host Hall Together Yorkshire conference

Holme on Spalding Moor village hall is to host Hall Together Yorkshire’s first conference for village halls organised by village halls.

The event, held this Thursday (September 12), is organised by the East Riding Association of Rural Community Buildings (ERAofRCB), a registered charity run by volunteers.

The conference is funded by Tesco through its Bags of Help scheme and offers a full day’s activities to support the work of village halls.

The keynote speech “Village Survival Guide” will be delivered by Helen Fagan from the Prince’s Countryside Fund.

Further presentations include “Village Halls and the Rural Strategy of the ERYC”, fireproofing and security.

A number of stalls will have experts on hand to cover issues from insurance and buildings to community transport, sourcing supplies and running a cinema. Discussion groups in the afternoon will allow time to debate areas such as funding, charitable status, data protection, play activities etc.

Stalls include: Accousticabs, ArtERY, Beverley Community LIFT, CineNorth, ERVAS, Humber and Wolds Rural Action, National Lottery, Norris and Fisher, SMILE, Supplies (ERYC) and Tesco Ltd (Bags of Help).

A spokesman for the event said: “We believe that a conference run by village halls for village halls is a first.

“The conference will allow delegates to come together to hear expert speakers and, most importantly, allow networking to pick up new ideas, exchange information with other halls and share common issues.”

The conference is free to members of ERA of RCB and £5 to non – members and lunch and refreshments are included. Booking is essential.

For more information and registration contact;sanctonhall@gmail.com or comms.eraofrcb@gmail.com

For information on ERA of RCB see www.eastridinghalls.co.uk or contact comms.eraofrcb@gmail.com