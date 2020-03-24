Holme on Spalding Moor children create window art to cheer up villagers

Families in Holme on Spalding Moor have joined a national movement to cheer up passers-by in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Children, who have found themselves at home due to the closure of schools in the area, have been decorating their windows as part of the #FromMyWindow campaign.

Phoebe (4) and Holly (2).

The move is a little way to share some joy, positivity and creativity during self isolation.

Emily Randall, who is a member of a mums WhatsApp group, said they got together for the windows campaign as it is a nice focus for children and because they will not see their friends over the coming weeks.