History talk looks at bygone town shops

“Old Shops Remembered” by Andrew Sefton will be the subject of the next Pocklington and District Local History meeting on Thursday, January 16.

The meeting will be held at the Old Courthouse, George Street. Andrew will present photographs of bygone Pocklington shops from the group’s archives.

However, he is hoping members of the audience may remember others.

Anyone with memorabilia or pictures relating to shops of the past is encouraged to bring them along to the meeting.

All are welcome to attend. The meeting starts at 7.30pm and there will be an admission charge of £2.