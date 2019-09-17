Heritage weekend held at Sancton’s All Saints Church

Sancton’s All Saints Church will be open this weekend (Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22) as part of the Heritage Open day events.

A special exhibition will be on view from 11am until 4.30pm on both days.

People will be able to climb the church tower to see the sixteenth century bells, listen to the Victorian Kirkland organ (Geoffrey Coffin will be playing on Saturday afternoon), explore the history of the stained glass windows, and trace the efforts different generations have made to keep the church building roofed and standing.

A spokesman for the event said: “Come and join us to explore the people and events that have been part of All Saints Church and the Sancton community for the last 1,000 years. Lord Marmaduke Langdale, who is buried in our church, was a famous military officer supporting King Charles I in the English Civil war. Also, follow our Norman knights and how their deeds or ‘misdeeds’ tied us to Watton priory for 400 years.

“There’s also the chance to enjoy tea/coffee and various cakes from our newly installed Buttery.”