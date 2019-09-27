Here is the latest list of crimes in the Pocklington and Market Weighton areas

Here is the latest list of crimes in this area as provided by the Pocklington and Market Weighton Neighbourhood Police teams:

○ A cycle left outside a property in Pocklington has been stolen.

○ A wing mirror on a vehicle parked in Pocklington has been damaged.

○ Several allotment sheds in Pocklington have been broken into.

○ A secure van parked on a driveway of a property in Sancton was broken into and tools stolen.

○ There was an attempted burglary at a property in Market Weighton.

○ A secure garage in Fridaythorpe was broken into and various items including tools were stolen.

○ Front windows of a secure property in Wetwang were damaged.

○ A vehicle in Market Weighton was broken into and searched and a second vehicle was damaged.

Latest data for your area can be obtained by visiting www.police.uk and following the ‘Find your Neighbourhood’ link.

Humberside police officers are currently involved in an operation to halt hare coursing and poaching activities in the area.

Operation Galileo is the Humberside Police response to tackling and reducing the incidents of hare coursing across the force area.

Over the next six to eight months at this time of year there is a seasonal increase in Wildlife Crime, including hare coursing and poaching.

As part of Operation Galileo dedicated patrols will aim to prevent and detect this activity with planned days of action.

In addition, local patrols will be conducted to deter this type of criminality and will take positive action to anyone caught committing these offences and use the full extent of the law to disrupt this activity as much as possible.

Officers would like to encourage the local community to report any issues by calling Humberside Police on 101 (non-emergency number) or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.