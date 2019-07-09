Help in store for hedgehogs group

The Market Weighton Hedgehogs Group recently showcased its work at the town’s Tesco store.

The organisation is dedicated to the protection of the declining species and the event saw members raise more than £175 and a trolley full of food and tombola prizes.

The group was created by Linda Cook to give hedgehogs a helping hand.

Market Weighton Hedgehogs works closely with two hedgehog rescue centres.

Following the event the group presented the centres with a huge bundle of food and a donation of £50 each.

Linda said: “We are a group of people who are dedicated to the protection of a declining species. At present we provide our hedgehog shelters, food and water in our own gardens but in the future we hope to buy more hedgehog homes and feeding stations to place around the community.

“The project will engage individuals and families to find publicly accessible locations for the houses and feeding stations. Volunteers would then monitor and manage these.

“We also hope to produce more educational materials to allow hedgehog educational talks in all local schools.

“I took Lily Watson, Aiden Cook, Harrison Cook, Lilliana Jeffery and Elliot Jeffery to the Tesco event to help the cause.

“The youngsters were very engaging with the public, telling them stories of rescued hedgehogs that they have been involved with in the past.

“The local people were very generous and within three hours the children had collected over £175 and had been given a trolley full of food and tombola prizes.”