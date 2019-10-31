Helen smashes opposition in potato contest

The Carpenter’s Arms in Fangfoss was packed recently with villagers eager to hear the results of the Fangfoss and Bolton Potato Growing competition.

Each year the Jubilee Park Committee runs a fundraiser to see which villager can grown the largest crop of potatoes from one seed potato.

In total £450 was raised by the contest which goes to the upkeep of village facility.

This year competition was fierce with 129 people competing for the top prize of £50.

Joint third, with potatoes weighing in at over 7kg were John Johnson and Richard Davy.

Second prize was awarded to Chris Wilkinson with a crop of 10kg, but the top accolade went to Helen Taylor who managed to grow 15.5kg of potatoes from her one seed potato. An amazing achievement!

Helen not only won the top award, but she also won the prize for the smallest potato – about the size of a small pea, and the largest potato which weighed 1.2kg.

The largest crop grown by a child was won by Bertie Sissons. His crop of 5.6 kg won him a “Mr Potato Head” toy – what else? Other prizes were awarded during the evening – such as the funniest looking potato, which was won by Paul Wellham.

A spokesman said: “The committee would like to thank Sally and John for the use of the pub and for the suppers, and all those villagers and friends who supported the event.

“We all enter the competition to support Jubilee Park.

“The event brings the whole village together and it is great fun.”