Heart foundation events bring in £1,600

The Pocklington and District British Heart Foundation branch has been very busy with various events to raise money.

A fashion show at the Cricket Club raised £423, a collection at Langlands brought in £144, a Bridge Day at the Stewart Bowling Club accrued £500, and a Halloween Quiz was held at the Pocklington Sports Centre raised just over £600.

Chair of the local branch Chris Hindwell said: “We would like to say a big thank you to all who attended the events. This would not have been possible without the fantastic support of the local community.”

The final event for the year is the popular Sing your Heart out for Christmas service held in All Saints Church, Pocklington on Friday, December 13 at 6.30pm.

The group will be joined by the local scouts, cubs and beavers groups and mulled wine and mince pies etc will be served at the end of the service.

Donations will be shared between the church and BHF.

To find out more about fundraising for the British Heart Foundation or joining the Pocklington and District Branch please contact Val Hogg, Fundraising Manager on 07976 851165 or hoggv@bhf.org.uk