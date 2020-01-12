Hearing Dogs for Deaf People looking for Great North Run competitors

A local charity is appealing for runners to take on the Great North Run.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, which is based at The Beatrice Wright Centre in Bielby, has a limited number of guaranteed places for the world’s most popular half marathon.

This year’s 40th Anniversary Simplyhealth Great North Run half marathon will take place on Sunday, September 13.

As a member of the Hearing Dogs running team people be supported every step of the way, with fundraising advice before the event, and on the day a warm welcome, refreshments and a professional sports massage.

Runners are also offered the opportunity to book a free tour of the centre where they will meet a hearing dog, find out more about the charity and how these amazing dogs are trained to change the lives of deaf people.

Gemma Wardle, community fundraising support officer for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, is urging people to apply for a place now.

She said: “The Simplyhealth Great North Run is a really inspiring event and on this anniversary year the atmosphere will be incredible!

“Sign up for one of our places and you will have a fantastic experience. Competition for places this year is stronger than ever so the sooner you apply the better.”

To find out about your place and for more information about Hearing Dogs for Deaf People contact Community Fundraising Support Officer Gemma Wardle on 07436 289253 or email: gemma.wardle@hearingdogs.org.uk