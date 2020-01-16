Hearing dogs charity to host volunteers fair

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, the charity which has its main training centre in Bielby, is set to host a volunteer fair.

The organisation, based at the The Beatrice Wright Centre, is hoping attract anyone in the area who may be able to help it care for and train its life-changing hearing dogs.

The fair will take place on Saturday, January 25 between 11am to 1pm.

The event is a chance for local people to visit the charity’s training site to find out more about the volunteering roles that are available, to get a sneak peek behind the scenes at the training centre and to meet puppies and dogs in training.

There will also be a demonstration of a hearing dog alerting to sounds at midday.

The charity trains dogs to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds, such as the smoke alarm, alarm clock, cooker timer and even baby monitors.

The dogs also provide constant emotional support and companionship, helping deaf people to leave behind loneliness and reconnect with life.

Volunteers are needed for: temporary dog fostering, home-schooling a hearing dog and bed and breakfast for hearing dogs.

Victoria Leedham, head of volunteering at Hearing Dogs, said: “Without our amazing volunteers we would not be able to train as many life-changing hearing dogs as we do. We consider ourselves one big hearing dogs family, and volunteers are very much at the heart of that.

“We have a variety of fun and rewarding volunteer roles that would be ideal for dog lovers who can spare the time to really make a difference and we are looking forward to telling people more about these at the Hearing Dogs Volunteer Fair.”

Visit www.hearingdogs.org.uk/volunteer to find out more about volunteering at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.