Harry’s 530-mile journey to scoop snooker success

Harry Goddard lost only one frame all day in the first leg of the Cuestars Under-21 Bronze Tour at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The youngster was urged to enter the event by Kai Michael, who runs a junior section at the Castle Snooker Club, Brighton.

Goddard topped his four-man round-robin group and then beat Freddie Turner (Andover) 2-0 in the last-eight and Asten Sahota (Southampton) 2-0 in the semi-finals.

The final against Caden Read (Chandler’s Ford) went to the last pink. Harry said: “It was fine until we got to the second frame. Then it went to 1-1. Then I won the last frame.”

Harry, who is sponsored by Market Weighton and Arras War Memorial Institute and Pocklington-based X9-K9 security dog specialists, has a highest competitive break of 30 and is coached in Hull by Hassan Miah.

More used to competing against adults, he beat national treasure Jimmy White last year in an exhibition and plays world championship finalist Shaun Murphy in October.

A spokesman for the event said: “For someone who was entering his first junior event Harry performed very well.