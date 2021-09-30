Harry on cue to scoop second snooker trophy

Young snooker star Harry Goddard is pictured with his second trophy following his success at Fareham.

The 12-year-old from Pocklington overcame rankings leader Asten Sahota (Southampton) 2-0 in the final of the fifth leg of the Cuestars Under-21 Bronze Tour at Fareham Snooker Club.

Harry, who is sponsored by Market Weighton and Arras War Memorial Institute and Pocklington-based X9-K9 security dog specialists, is coached by Hassan Miah.

Harry, who won the opening leg in Waterlooville in July, said his game has improved during his first campaign on the junior circuit and is hungry for a third piece of silverware.

“I played the best I have in any of these tournaments,” he said.

“I was consistent with my 20s and ten-plus (breaks) and my safety was on point as well.

“I’m coming to the next one and hopefully win that as well.”

Goddard, who receives free practice time at the Cue and Cushion Snooker Club in Bridlington, added: “I’d like to dedicate my win to my nanna and grandad (Christine and Joe Goddard).

“I’d also like to thank coach Hassan Miah and new sponsor Steve Paxton.”

Nine-year-old Sahota takes a ten-point lead over Londoner Zain Jeraj into the sixth and final leg at Jesters Snooker Club, Swindon, on Sunday, October 3.