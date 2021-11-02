Guitar tuition and jam sessions planned during Acoustic Blues and Roots Weekend at PAC
Michael Messer and legendary guitarist Robbie McIntosh will lead a weekend of guitar and slide-guitar tuition plus jam sessions, student performances, and a very special Saturday night concert at this year’s Acoustic Blues and Roots Weekend at Pocklington Arts Centre.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 9:10 am
The event takes place at the Pocklington venue on Friday 19, Saturday 20 and Sunday, November 21.
Robbie is classed as one of the finest guitarists of his, or any generation, and has legendary status among his fellow musicians.
Michael has earned a well-known reputation as a virtuoso slide guitarist, singer, and blues innovator. Throughout his 40-year career, Michael’s music has remained individual and contemporary.
Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk for more details.