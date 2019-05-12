Growing pensioner numbers across East Riding ‘will place more demand on society’

The proportion of pensioners to working age people in the East Riding of Yorkshire will jump in the coming years, according to new figures.

Economic experts say higher taxes or lower spending will be needed to cope with the cost of the UK’s ageing population.

By 2026 there’ll be 467 people of state pension age for every 1,000 still working.

The ratio, produced by the Office for National Statistics, takes into account migration from overseas and other parts of the UK. According to the main population projections done by the ONS there are currently 86,859 people of pension age in the East Riding and 197,120 of working age.

David Sturrock, research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said the ratio provided a useful measure for the pressure an ageing population will place on society.

He said: “We think there needs to be some response to demographic pressures, either through spending reduction, tax rises, or some combination of both.”

Article by data reporter Gary Rogers,