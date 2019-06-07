Great turn out for Burnby Hall consultation

More than 200 people attended the public consultation day at Pocklington’s Burnby Hall to view and comment on the on-going options appraisal study into the hall’s future.

The event was organised by Jura Consultants who are conducting the five-month options appraisal on behalf of the Stewarts Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum Trust which operates the adjacent Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum.

The outcome of the study will inform final decisions on East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s offer to make the building available to the Gardens’ Trust through a community asset transfer arrangement.

The day generated plenty of lively discussion, opinion and ideas about the future

Jura’s Rae Morton said: “We were absolutely delighted with the response to the consultation event on Wednesday – one of our consultancy’s busiest ever community events!

“It is clear that Burnby Hall is a much-loved asset and there is no shortage of enthusiasm or ideas regarding its future use. We will be taking all views on board as we move forward to the next phase of the study which will involve identifying and assessing a short-list of potential options for the building.

“On behalf of our study team I would like to thank everybody who attended.”

The attendees included a wide range of interested parties, from schoolchildren to pensioners; including town councillors; East Riding council officials; history enthusiasts and experts; visitors, staff and trustees from the gardens; and members of organisations that currently hire and use the community hall facilities at Burnby Hall.