Great Scott set to represent Great Britain

A Holme on Spalding Moor man is set to represent Great Britain at a world championship event in the USA.

Scott Adrian will represent Great Britain at the World Biathle Championships in St Petersburgh, Florida.

Scott, 46, attended the world champion biathle qualifying race in Salford in August and qualified by finishing in the top five in GB.

The biathle discipline requires competitors to complete a sprint run, sprint swim, before finishing with another sprint run.

This journey started when Scott attended a training camp in Hull to support his daughter Ella, 13, who is a triathlete.

She wanted to have a go at biathle and convinced her dad to join in. The day finished with a race which Scott went on to win, his first attempt at biathle. This led to more events and more fantastic results.

Scott will travel to St Petersburg next month, where he will attend training sessions with athletes from across the world.

He started his fitness campaign in 2014, entering the Yorkshire Marathon. He has since gone on to complete: Half marathons, duathlons, triathlons, including The Outlaw, full Iron Man Distance Race and the Ben Nevis Ultra Triathlon.

Scott said: “Training for sprint races is really hard work, my body just wants to run and swim long. Qualifying to represent Great Britain is an amazing achievement. I just need to find the money now as I have to fund it all myself, GB clothing, equipment, travel and accommodation.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ScottAdrianGreatBritainBiathle to support Scott.