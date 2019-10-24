Grassroots awards hat-trick for Pocklington Arts Centre

Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) has seen off some tough competition to win a hat-trick of trophies at this year’s Yorkshire Gig Guide Grassroots Awards.

PAC’s Platform Festival, which this year attracted over 2,500 people from across the UK and beyond and generated over £100K for the local economy, took second place in the Outstanding Small Festival category.

PAC director Janet Farmer was awarded second place in the Outstanding Individual Contribution category; while the venue as a whole came third in the Outstanding Medium Live Venue category.

It was thanks to the support of the public vote that the venue was shortlisted in all three categories.

Janet said: “To be nominated in three categories in this year’s awards felt like a real privilege, especially as we were up against such strong competition from so many other fantastic festivals, venues and events.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who voted for us, your support is what makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

The awards are organised by The Yorkshire Gig Guide to celebrate the very best grassroots live music events that the region has to offer.

The Platform Festival has been nominated for Best Small Festival, Best Metropolitan Festival and The Grassroots Festival Award at the UK Festival Awards 2019! Now it need the public’s vote.

You can vote for Platform Festival at the https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ukfa2019 website.