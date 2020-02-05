Grant for new car charging points

Fourteen extra charging points for electric vehicles will soon be available across the East Riding thanks to a Government grant.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has secured a grant of £50,000 from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles to provide seven electric chargers which will be located in council car parks in Bridlington, Anlaby, Cottingham and Beverley and will provide 14 charging points. These 14 points will be in addition to the 12 points in operation, including in Pocklington.

By the end of the year, Market Weighton and Hedon will also have chargers installed. The points provided by the council are fast chargers which take around four hours to charge and parking while charging a vehicle is currently free of charge.

Councillor Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for strategic management at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The council has been investing in a network of charging points across so to have secured funding for extra chargers is great news.”