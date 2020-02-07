Golden times as lift team gets new minibus

Beverley Community Lift (BCL) is celebrating the start of the transport charity’s golden jubilee year by taking delivery of its latest minibus.

The service operates through the goodwill of volunteer drivers based in and around the Beverley, Market Weighton and Pocklington areas. In 2018-19, some 4,724 passengers used the charity’s services.

Manager Fiona Wales says: “It’s a terrific milestone to have achieved and the minibus is a very welcome birthday gift.”

Call 01482 868082 if you would like to volunteer as part of the BCL team.