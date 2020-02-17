Gerry’s pots to have smashing time as props

Gerry Grant from Fangfoss Pottery has just landed his most unusual job yet.

He has been commissioned by York based Pick me Up Theatre to make some props for their new production – “The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?”

Gerry has been asked to make a selection of very large pots which will be smashed to pieces on the stage.

The play centres around Martin – a hugely successful architect who has just turned 50 and who leads an ostensibly ideal life with his loving wife, Stevie, and gay teenage son. But when he confides to his best friend that he is also in love with a goat (named Sylvia), he sets in motion events that will destroy his family and leaves his life in tatters.

Director Mark Hird said: “The pottery plates, vases and bowls are an integral part of the show – they represent wealth, prosperity and order in a seemingly perfect household.

“They are expensive works of art collected by world famous architect Martin Gray to furnish the living room of the family’s New York home – and they’re smashed when Stevie confronts Martin after discovering his affair with Sylvia the Goat”

Gerry said: “I have tried for over 40 years to produce pots that are sturdy and not easily broken.

“Now I have been asked to do the opposite! The pots have been specially made and fired to break easily – I do hope they perform the task well!

The Goat caused controversy but was a big hit with audiences when it opened on Broadway in 2002 and went on to win the Tony Award for best play, 40 years after the writer, Edward Albee, won the same award for Who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf.

The play is being performed at The John Cooper Studio, 41 Monkgate, York, from 25 to 29 February.

More information and tickets can be obtained on www.pickmeuptheatre.com