Generations enjoy fete at Beaument home

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community recently came together at Beaument Care Home in Stamford bridge to enjoy a Christmas Fete.

Beaumont hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including a raffle, tombola, and local stalls which were enjoyed by everyone who attended the event.

Staff made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments as well as a variety of cakes prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all.

Victoria Edwards, general manager at the home, said: “Staff at Beaumont are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off.

“The fete was a resounding success!”