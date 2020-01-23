‘Future of folk’ John Smith will perform at PAC

Hailed as “the future of folk music”, John Smith is heading to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) later this year.

Steeped in the lineage of British folk, taking his cue from Richard Thompson and John Martyn, Smith has evolved a transatlantic blend of fingerstyle and slide guitar techniques.

His intimate takes on love, loss and the journey we make, combined with his innovative guitar work, have won him a loyal following. He has opened for Iron and Wine, Tinariwen, and Ben Howard; has guested with artists such as Jackson Browne, Martin Carthy, Richard Hawley, Jarvis Cocker, Jerry Douglas, Glen Hansard and Rodney Crowell.

In his occasional role as sideman, he has played guitar for such artists as David Gray, Lisa Hannigan, Lianne La Havas, Joe Henry and Joan Baez.

He has released five albums with over 33 million Spotify streams, has played to audiences in living rooms, festival tents, and sold-out concert halls the world over.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “With his honey-on-gravel voice and mesmerizing blend of fingerstyle and slide guitar techniques, Smith is without doubt the perfect addition to our live music programme.

“He has quickly amassed a huge following of loyal fans, has opened for folk greats including John Martyn, Davy Graham and John Renbourn who described him as ‘the future of folk music’, and now we have the privilege of welcoming him to the PAC stage.”

He will appear at PAC on Thursday, May 21. Tickets, £15, are available by calling the box office on 01759 301547.