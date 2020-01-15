Funds secured for youth dance group

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has secured funding from Arts Council England for the next two years to continue the East Riding Youth Dance project.

East Riding Youth Dance aims to provide young people with little or no previous dance experience, with a fun, energetic and inspiring opportunity to develop both their dance techniques and skills.

The group’s dancers will be performing at the biggest Youth Dance Platform in the area on Sunday, April 26 at Bridlington Spa alongside other invited guest companies.

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, culture and leisure, said: “This initiative will put dance on the map in the East Riding by continuing to develop and provide a community dance programme for young people.”

Visit www.eryd.co.uk to find out more information about East Riding Youth Dance.