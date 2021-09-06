Fun quiz night held to raise funds for Pocklington Town Mayor’s chosen charities

Pocklington Town Mayor, Councillor Richard Bryon.

Pocklington Mayor Richard Bryon is raising funds for Marie Curie and Pocklington Friends of St Leonard’s Hospice during his civic year.

To bring in funds he has arranged a quiz night at the United Services Club on Waterloo Square on Friday, September 17, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £3 per person (includes a buffet) with no more than six people in each team.