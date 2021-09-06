Fun quiz night held to raise funds for Pocklington Town Mayor’s chosen charities
A charity quiz night has been organised to raise money for the Pocklington Mayor’s Fund.
Pocklington Mayor Richard Bryon is raising funds for Marie Curie and Pocklington Friends of St Leonard’s Hospice during his civic year.
To bring in funds he has arranged a quiz night at the United Services Club on Waterloo Square on Friday, September 17, starting at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £3 per person (includes a buffet) with no more than six people in each team.
Contact Mr Bryon at [email protected] or call 01759 528705 to reserve a place for a team or for further information.