Friends complete London Marathon for Macmillan’s Yorkshire Appeal

Richard Crinnion and Mark Goulding ran the London Marathon.

Richard Crinnion and Mark Goulding from Elvington and Wheldrake respectively, ran the marathon in memory of Richard’s wife Vicky, who passed away from breast cancer last November.

Richard completed the 26.2 mile course in five hours, 14 minutes and 16 seconds with Mark finishing just behind.

A former soldier and police officer, Richard retired from the force in April 2021 and has been fundraising throughout the year. The duo’s total will go towards Macmillan’s Yorkshire Appeal, helping families deal with the financial burden of cancer across the county.

Richard said: “We were aiming to raise £3,500 which will be enough for 10 grants to families across the region.

“Like many people trying to overcome a bereavement I am keeping myself busy. Keeping fit and raising money for charity is a good distraction from dealing with the loss of my best friend, wife and mum of my three kids. As we could not have a proper funeral, I set up a ‘GoFundMe’ which raised about £5,500 from donations.”

Richard said that fundraising has kept him focused and he completed the virtual ‘Land’s End to John O’Groats’ cycling challenge this summer after retiring from the police.

Richard added: “We wanted to do something that’s local and decided to help Macmillan give small grants to families that are dealing with cancer.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Richrd-Crinnion to support Richard and Mark’s fundraising efforts.