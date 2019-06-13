Friends asked to join committee at AGM

The Friends of Pocklington Arts Centre group will be holding its annual general meeting on Monday, July 1 at 7pm in the popular venue.

Friends will be offered a glass of wine or soft drink on arrival, and after the AGM there will be a free screening of Stan and Ollie (PG), the true story of Hollywood’s greatest comedy double act.

The purpose of the AGM is to enable members to consider the annual report and accounts and to elect the committee for the coming year. All honorary officer’ roles must be filled to satisfy Charity Commission rules.

The committee welcomes new members and Friends are asked to consider taking a committee role.