Free training for community groups

An exciting new East Riding of Yorkshire Future Communities Initiative will be launching soon.

This initiative, funded by Goole II Wind Farm, Innogy Renewables UK Ltd, and facilitated by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, is designed to help local community and voluntary groups achieve their own goals.

These targets could be accomplished through participating in free topic-based training and development sessions, sharing knowledge and experience via facilitated networks and making the most of new communication channels such as social media.

Organisers of local community and voluntary groups are invited to complete a short (five minute) survey by using the following link: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/FutureCommunities/

The survey also provides an opportunity for groups to consent to receiving further information and keep in touch with this initiative as it develops.

The survey will close on Friday, December 6, 2019.