Free Let’s Ride event will take place in Pocklington on Saturday, October 2

British Cycling ride leader Ken Ruff, who creates routes for people of all abilities, has organised a 20-mile journey and is hoping local residents will join in.

The ride will start from the Market Square on Saturday, October 2 at 10:30am.

The ride heads to Yapham, then on to Bishop Wilton and Full Sutton before visiting to Stamford Bridge, returning via High Catton and Barmby Moor.

Mr Ruff said: “My wife and I come to Pocklington fairly frequently – we take our caravan to South lea on the Balk. We both love Pocklington and we particularly like cycling around the surrounding villages.

“The ride is completely free. The distance is just over 20 miles and will be a steady ride and we’re not looking to break any records.”