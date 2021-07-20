Free family fun day marks “End of Pockdown”

Taking a break from organising the End of Pockdown event are Pocklington Town Councillors Ruth and Dean Hodgson and (front) Pocklington Rugby In The Community trustees Andy Bowden and Allen Clovis.

The ‘End of Pockdown’ event will take place 1pm to 9pm on Saturday, July 31 at Pocklington Rugby Club.

Entry to the event is free as are most of the entertainment and activities on offer

The list of activities includes fairground rides, face painting, Nerf gun zone, slacklines, family games, Beats Bus, fire engine, petting farm, dance and theatre workshops, crafting, football and tennis game knockouts, bushcraft skills and circus skills.

The rugby club site off Burnby Lane will have refreshment and catering stalls, bars, live music and displays. The site will also contain craft, product and information stalls from local groups and businesses.

A spokesman said: “There have been so many cancelled events and experiences during the past year, ‘End of Pockdown’ is an opportunity to mark everyday life starting to get back to normal in a safe and family friendly way.

“Since we first announced our plans we’ve had great support and encouragement from the public, and from local groups and businesses. People clearly want to get out and about again, and we hope to make it a really special day where the community can finally come together now that the restrictions of the past 14 months are lifting.”

People attending are asked to bring their own fold up chairs and picnic blankets, but own alcohol is not permitted and dogs are not allowed on site.

The event is being staged by a committee from Pocklington Town Council, Pocklington Covid-19 Community Support Group, Pocklington Arts Centre, Pocklington Rugby in the Community charity and East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Active Towns initiative.