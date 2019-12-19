Francis Scaife’s excellent public service award

East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife in Pocklington won the Best Performing Leisure Centre category at Association of Public Service Excellence (APSE) Network Performance Awards 2019.

East Riding Leisure Centres have now won this award every year since 2011, with East Riding Leisure Beverley winning seven times, and East Riding Leisure Goole also winning this award in 2015.

This is the first time East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife has scooped this national award after coming out on top in areas including income generation, user numbers, usage per opening hour, and customer satisfaction.

Darren Jackson, general manager, East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife, said : “I am absolutely delighted that the efforts of the team here have been recognised, and I am immensely proud of every member of my amazing team.”

John Skidmore, director of adults, health and customer services, added: “East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife – in common with all East Riding Leisure Centres – plays a vital part in the health and wellbeing of our residents, and I am very pleased that once again we have received national recognition for the role we play in our community.

“Well done to everybody involved with East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife.”

APSE performance networks is the UK’s largest voluntary data benchmarking service for local authorities, sharing information on cost, productivity, service quality and customer satisfaction across local council frontline services.