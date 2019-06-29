Former Woldgate School pupil hoping to clean up with Lupe Pure Cordless vacuum

A former Woldgate School pupil is looking to clean up in the world of vacuum cleaners.

Lucas Horne, who played football for Pocklington FC, is the co-founder of Lupe – which has designed a ground-breaking cordless vacuum cleaner.

The Lupe Pure Cordless cleaner is billed as 'The world's best performing cordless vacuum. Designed and built for long-term ownership'.

Mr Horne and fellow Lupe co-founder Pablo Montero met in the queue for security passes at Dyson on their very first day in the research and development team.

They worked at the successful company for several years and were credited with some of the biggest innovations at the time.

Mr Horne, who now lives in Chippenham, said: “We left Dyson to do other things for a few years. However, we saw that cordless vacuums were becoming hugely popular, but also hugely disappointing.

“We founded Lupe Technology, to do two things: make a cordless vacuum that actually worked really well, and create a company that builds products for the long-term and not just a quick profit.

“We want to stand for something different. Innovating only where you should, not just where you could – and making products that last and can be maintained easily. Sounds simple but it’s been one heck of a journey!

“It was not an easy decision quitting our day jobs to start Lupe but the confidence we gained from our time at Dyson gave us the belief that if you can do it for someone else then you can achieve the same with your own business, while applying the values you believe in.

“We hit a huge milestone recently – selling the Lupe Pure Cordless for the first time on kickstarter.

“It’s gone really well!

“It was 100% funded in 18 hours and is still going strong with more than 1,500 backers from around the world and £483k sold in 27 days, (the largest crowd funded vacuum ever and largest campaign to come out of Bristol).

“I think it demonstrates a strong appetite for the type of product we are producing and the messaging that is different to the mainstream competitors.

“Now that dyson has relocated its headquarters to Singapore, we have ambitions to be the biggest British based floorcare brand, with our headquarters in Bristol.

“They say hardware is hard and I sometimes wonder how two technical guys have got where we have now but I do honestly believe we will be a success.”

Visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lupepablo/lupe-cordless-vacuum-cleaner-powerful-enduring-flexible to find out more about the new vacuum cleaner.