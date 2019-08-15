Former Woldgate pupil Robert graduates from the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst

Robert Cushworth, a former pupil at Woldgate College, has commissioned from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as an officer in the British Army.

The Sovereign’s Parade took place this month at the Academy. On the parade square, the soon-to-be newly-commissioned officers were inspected by Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Sir James Everard, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen. The parade marked the end of a hard year of training for the 243 officer cadets.

Robert will be joining the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers at the rank of Second Lieutenant in September. He thanked all the people who had supported him over a challenging 44 weeks of training, particularly family, friends and the mighty 5 Platoon.