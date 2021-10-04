Former ‘The Sons of Witch’ drummer looking to contact members of popular 1960s band after reading reunion story

Tony Fidler, Brendon Wilson, Ada Wilson, Barry Appleby, George Harper and Clive Elliott at the 2014 reunion. NBFP PA1434-14b

A member of a popular Pocklington band in the 1960s is looking to get in touch with the other musicians after losing contact when he went to university in 1969.

Mark Siddall, who was the drummer of The Sons of Witch between 1966 and 1969, is hoping to see them again after reading a reunion story on the Pocklington Post website.

The band, which included Clive Elliott, Barry Appleby, Adie and Brendan Wilson, Tony Fidler and George Harper, made a name for themselves on the East Riding music scene.

The group’s pinnacle came as a backing group at Bridlington Spa, where they performed on the same bills as legendary bands The Who, The Kinks, Manfred Mann, Billy J Kramer and The Searchers.

Mr Siddall replaced Tony Fidler on drums.

Mr Siddall said: “I lost touch with the band when I left to go to university in 1969. At the time the band comprised Clive Elliott, Brendan Wilson, and Barry Appleby. We used to practise every week at Pocklington aerodrome in between gigs. I still play the drums so it would be lovely to meet up again with Clive, Brendan and Barry.”