Former England cricket star Flintoff ‘fine’ following Elvington Airfield crash

Ex-England cricket star Andrew Flintoff said he is ‘absolutely fine’ after surviving a 124mph crash whilst filming Top Gear.

The Top Gear host crashed whilst racing against hosts Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris in a three-wheel cycle-car.

Flintoff, 41, had reportedly reached speeds of up to 124mph when he veered off the runway at Elvington Airfield

Medics rushed over to the former England cricketer, but the sportsman had escaped unscathed, according to a national newspaper.

Flintoff told the paper: “I’m absolutely fine and was back filming today.

“I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but on this occasion I went a few lengths too far.

“It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV”.

He did not need medication attention and resumed filming the following day.