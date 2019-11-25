Folk award winners head to Pock

This year’s BBC Radio 2 Folk Award Winners Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita, plus special guests Vishtèn, are bringing a one-off collaborative tour to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) next year.

The award winning duo, Welsh harpist Catrin Finch and Sengalese Kora maestro Seckou Keita, will perform live at PAC with Canadian multi-instrumentalist powerhouse trio Vishtèn on Saturday, June 13.

PAC Manager James Duffy said: “I saw their first ever public performance together in Canada, as part of a Music PEI Showcase in October, the response that night was truly wonderful and deservedly received a standing ovation.

“It is a fantastic collaboration that blends folk/roots and world music, between these two highly regarded artists. Thanks must go to Focus Wales, Music PEI and Theatr Mwldan for bringing this show to PAC.”

Tickets fro the show, priced at £22, are on sale now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or via the Box Office on 01759 301547.