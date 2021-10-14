Five decades of hits promised as Women in Rock show heads to Pocklington Arts Centre

Women in Rock will be playing live at Pocklington Arts Centre on Friday, October 29 at 8pm.

Fans will be taken on a spectacular journey through five decades of female rock, featuring the songs of Cher, Blondie, Janis Joplin, Republica, Belinda Carlisle, Bonnie Tyler, P!nk, Suzi Quatro, Tina Turner and many more, as Women In Rock brings the PAC stage to life on Friday, October 29.

A PAC spokesman said: “Women In Rock promise to be the perfect uplifting antidote to what has been a quiet time in terms of entertainment. So grab your tickets and get ready to sing, dance and rock.”