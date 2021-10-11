Fitmums and Friends In The Pink following AA Global Language Services funding

Fitmums and Friends In The Pink programme is being sponsored by AA Global Language Services.

A scheme which was launched 10 years ago to help women with post-natal depression is to embark on a post-Covid campaign to help a wider range of people after securing funding from a business in Hull.

In the Pink, was set up in 2012 by Fitmums and Friends (which has a club in Market Weighton) is being sponsored by AA Global Language Services to cover the cost of employing a part-time co-ordinator who will build a network of volunteers.

Fitmums and Friends chief officer and founder Sam Barlow said: “Being active stimulates a person’s mental health and can make them feel better, but we understand how difficult it can be to take those first steps especially when you think everybody will be thinner and fitter than you. In the Pink aims to help becoming active so much easier.”